Suspect on the loose following an armed robbery at Murphy USA in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for a man they say walked into a gas station in the 200 Block of N. Main Street, displayed a gun and demanded money on Sunday.

Suffolk Police responded to the Murphy USA at 8:24 a.m. Sunday morning for the reported robbery.

The suspect fled on foot with an undetermined amount of money. Police say he was a man wearing dark clothes.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Anyone who is able to identify the subject or that has information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com. You can also call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.