SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect is in custody after leading Suffolk police on a chase along Route 58.

On Monday just after 4 p.m., police dispatch received a call about a reckless driver that nearly hit another vehicle traveling westbound on Route 58.

Police officers got behind the vehicle near Route 460 and observed the suspect driving recklessly.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the suspect refused to stop. The pursuit continued into Southampton County until the vehicle was stopped with assistance from the Virginia State Police near the Pretlow Street Exit.

This investigation remains ongoing.