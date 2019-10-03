Suspect arrested on multiple charges in armed robbery at Suffolk Verizon store

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a suspect is facing several charges in connection with an armed robbery at a Verizon store in Suffolk.

Suffolk police said the robbery happened at the location in the 6200 block of College Drive on April 14.

Police said in April a preliminary investigation found two suspects wearing masks and armed with handguns walked into the store demanding cellphones. The two fled the store having robbed a customer of their phone.

Police said 20-year-old Junajah Shaquilla Somerville was arrested Tuesday.

Somerville is charged with three counts of robbing a business using a gun or simulated gun, four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, robbery and abduction – extort money or immoral purpose.