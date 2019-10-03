Suspect arrested on multiple charges in armed robbery at Suffolk Verizon store

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Junajah Shaquilla Somerville

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a suspect is facing several charges in connection with an armed robbery at a Verizon store in Suffolk.

Suffolk police said the robbery happened at the location in the 6200 block of College Drive on April 14.

Police said in April a preliminary investigation found two suspects wearing masks and armed with handguns walked into the store demanding cellphones. The two fled the store having robbed a customer of their phone.

Police said 20-year-old Junajah Shaquilla Somerville was arrested Tuesday.

Somerville is charged with three counts of robbing a business using a gun or simulated gun, four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, robbery and abduction – extort money or immoral purpose.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories