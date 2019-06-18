Suspect arrested for attempted robbery at Suffolk Subway

Suffolk

by: Lauryn Moss

Posted:

Cameron Mitchell Hall (Photo courtesy: Suffolk Police Dept.)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man was arrested for an attempted armed robbery of a Subway restaurant, police say.

At 9:30 p.m. Monday, Suffolk Police responded to a McDonald’s restaurant on College Drive after receiving a report of a man there suspected of robbing the nearby Subway. Police arrived and detained the suspect.

Suffolk Police said Cameron Mitchell Hall, 26, entered the Subway in the 6500 block of Hampton Roads Parkway and handed a note demanding money. He then displayed an object thought to be a weapon.

He left and police say they located him about 10 minutes later at the McDonald’s.

No injuries were reported.

