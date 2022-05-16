SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are looking for the man responsible for an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven over the weekend.

Officers responded to the store in the 6000 block of Godwin Boulevard Saturday around 7 a.m. and spoke with a store employee who witnessed the robbery.

The employee told police a man displayed a stun gun, then went behind the counter and stole two cases of cigarettes. He left the store in a tan Nissan X-Terra.

Police released surveillance images captured during the crime that show the suspect in the store. He was wearing dark clothing and a neon vest and a dark face covering that displayed only his eyes.

Photo provided by Suffolk Police

There were no injuries reported.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.