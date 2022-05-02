SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Summer burn ban in Suffolk is now in effect until September 30.

Suffolk residents will not be able to do open air burning under the burn ban which includes all types of burning from burning in a barrel to commercial land clearing operations. The use of special incineration devices is also included.



Those who fail to comply with the burn ban could get finef of up to $2,500 and one year in jail as well as a bill for extinguishing the fire.

Suffolk currently has bulk pickup service to remove yard debris or to carry the debris to a local landfill for disposal. In cases where large quantities of debris are involved, property owners may want to consider hiring a contractor to remove the debris.

Commercial fire pits, fire bowls and chimineas are considered recreational fires by City Code and do not require a permit.

For additional information, CLICK HERE, or contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at 757-514-4550.

The begining of he burn ban coincides with National Arson Awareness Week, recognized from May 1 through May 7.

This year’s theme, set by the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA), is, “Arson in Homeless Communities: Engagement – Education – Outreach” with the goal to provide information on arson as it relates to our nation’s homeless population.

Below are prevention safety guidelines to help reduce the risk of arson: