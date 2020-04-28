Suffolk’s ‘Summer Burn Ban’ takes effect May 1

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Beginning Friday, May 1 to September 30 of this year, Suffolk residents will not be allowed to conduct any type open-air burning.

In a move to improve the city’s reported declining air quality and reduce the number of responses to refuse, grass, brush, and woodland fires, a restriction was adopted from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

The open burn ban includes all types of burning from burning in a barrel, the usage of special incineration devices, to commercial land clearing operations.

In Suffolk, failure to comply with the burn ban can result in a fine of up to $2,500 and one year in jail as well as a bill for extinguishing the fire.

Residents can take advantage of the city’s Suffolk’s bulk pickup service to remove yard debris or to carry the debris to a local landfill for disposal.

Commercial fire pits, fire bowls and chimineas are considered recreational fires by City Code and do not require a permit, however you must have some method of extinguisher available (fire extinguisher, garden hose, etc.).

For more information, click here.

