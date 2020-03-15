Suffolk’s Neighborhood Harvest will deliver fresh produce to residents during pandemic

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Neighborhood Harvest announced on Saturday that the company will continue its fresh food deliveries to customers on the Peninsula during the coronavirus Pandemic and will increase its food safety standards.

The actions will benefit both local residents and small businesses, many of which are feeling the economic impact of school closings and self-quarantining.

President Thomas Vandiver said, “Our local farmers who have University and restaurant contracts are being left in the lurch as cafeterias shut down and restaurant traffic slows. That leaves us in the unique position of having access to an amazing supply and the means to deliver restaurant-quality meals to families across our region and keep our local businesses strong.”

The Neighborhood Harvest currently partners with more than 40 regional farms, ranches, dairies, and artisan food and beverage makers in Virginia.

The foods available for delivery include nutrient-rich greens, vegetables, fruit, nuts, milk and cheese, cold-pressed juices, kombucha, and coffee along with pasture-raised meats and eggs.

The Harvest is closely following the CDC for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Additionally, the company has stepped up its measures of sanitation at every level of operation, from the farm and packhouse all the way to the office and delivery staff.

The business says, “because of the poor survivability of coronavirus on surfaces, particularly at refrigerated temperatures, the risk of contamination is already low, The Neighborhood Harvest gladly takes extra precautions to both protect and reassure the Hampton Roads community.”

For a full list of food and services available by the Neighborhood Harvest visit their website.