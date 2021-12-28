Suffolk’s national night out event named in top 5 nationwide

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk’s National Night Out event has been named in the Top 5 across the country. among communities with a population between 50k to 100K.

Suffolk’s ranking of 3rd place in the nation was announced at the city council meeting on Dec. 15.

The event was held on August 3 which saw thousands of residents, neighborhoods, businesses, city public safety personnel gather to celebrate and say no to crime.

The City of Suffolk had previously received the number one ranking in 2008, 2009, 2014, 2016, and 2018.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

National Night Out 2022 is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2, 2022.