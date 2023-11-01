SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — With Election Day and Veterans Day approaching, the city of Suffolk announced some changes to regularly scheduled operations.

The city’s offices will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and Friday, Nov. 10. Normal operations will resumed Monday, Nov. 13 at 8:30 a.m.

Here are some things to look for on both days:

Election Day

Operations that will continue as normal/scheduled: trash, recycling, transit, city parks (no attendant on duty), Suffolk Visitor Center, Suffolk Executive Airport.

Changes:

Southeastern Public Service Authority Transfer Station, and Regional Landfill — scheduled to open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Suffolk Parks & Recreation Joint Use Recreation Centers (Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, Oakland, Booker T. Washington, Mack Benn, Jr.) — closed. Open on Wednesday at 6:30 a.m.

The East Suffolk Recreation Center, Curtis Milteer Recreation Center and Bennett’s Creek Recreation Center — closed.

Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office — closed.

The Suffolk Art Gallery — closed

Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum — closed.

Veteran’s Day

Operations with no change: transit, city parks (no attendant on duty), Suffolk Visitor Center.

Changes/closings:

Trash and recycling will operate on one-day delay.

Southeastern Public Service Authority Transfer Station, and Regional Landfill — closed. Re-opens Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Suffolk Parks & Recreation Joint Use Recreation Centers (Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, Oakland, Booker T. Washington, Mack Benn, Jr.) — closed.

The East Suffolk Recreation Center, Curtis Milteer Recreation Center and Bennett’s Creek Recreation Center — closed.

The Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office — closed.

The Suffolk Art Gallery — closed.

All city libraries — closed.

Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum — closed.

The Suffolk Executive Airport terminal will be unmanned.