SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Suffolk announced this year’s Grand Illumination Ceremony will take place virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The virtual event on November 20, will begin with a message from Mayor Linda T. Johnson followed by a performance by The King’s Ringers, a handbell choir from Suffolk Christian Church.
The event will end with the lighting of Suffolk’s 32-foot holiday tree, the City said in a press release.
You can watch the kickoff of Suffolk’s Holiday Season live at 6:00 p.m. on the City’s YouTube channel.
Latest Posts
- Suffolk’s 2020 Grand Illumination Ceremony will be virtual
- Double trouble: COVID-19 during flu season
- SNAP emergency allotments will continue in November
- Virginia Peninsula Foodbank says donations down 30%
- Legal battle launched as presidential race still too close to call