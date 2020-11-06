Suffolk’s 2020 Grand Illumination Ceremony will be virtual

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Suffolk announced this year’s Grand Illumination Ceremony will take place virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual event on November 20, will begin with a message from Mayor Linda T. Johnson followed by a performance by The King’s Ringers, a handbell choir from Suffolk Christian Church.

The event will end with the lighting of Suffolk’s 32-foot holiday tree, the City said in a press release.

You can watch the kickoff of Suffolk’s Holiday Season live at 6:00 p.m. on the City’s YouTube channel.

