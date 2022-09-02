SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Parks & Recreation announced that registration is now open for their youth winter league.

According to a press release, registration opened on September 1 and will be available online from now until October 28. The season will begin the week of December 4.

Basketball, cheerleading and futsal, a modified form of soccer played indoors on a basketball court, are available for ages 4 to 15.

In-person registration will be available at the following locations:

Suffolk Parks and Recreation Administration Office: September 1- October 28, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Creekside Recreation Center: every Saturday in October from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Mack Benn Jr. Recreation Center: every Saturday in October from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The registration fee for Lil Dribblers, Lil Pom Pom and Tiny Kickz (ages 4 to 5) is $40 for residents and $50 for non-residents. The registration fee for basketball, cheerleading and futsal (ages 6 to 15) is $60 for residents and $70 for non-residents.

Those who are interested in being a volunteer coach for the season can contact 757-514-7270 or email ddcox@suffolkva.us.