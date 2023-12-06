SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The annual wreath laying ceremony at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery takes place on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Each year, the ceremony honors Virginia’s veterans laid to rest in Suffolk. The ceremony is held in partnership with the Horton Wreath Society and other community partners.

There will be a special program with speakers and patriotic music. This is one of three wreath laying ceremonies the Commonwealth. The other ceremonies will take place in Amelia County and Dublin.

The cemetery is located at 5310 Milners Road in Suffolk. Parking is at Kings Fork High School, 351 Kings Fork Road. Shuttle bus service to the cemetery begins at 7 a.m. There is no parking at the cemetery unless authorized in advance.