Suffolk Workforce Development Center to host CorTech hiring events starting Dec. 8

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Workforce Development Center will be hosting two hiring events for CorTech International Staffing to fill over 100 temp-to-hire positions at Planters Peanuts in Suffolk.

According to officials, there will be a hiring event on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 at the Suffolk Workforce Development Center, located at 157 North Main Street. Each event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applicants should bring:

Two forms of identification

An updated resume

A mandatory drug screening and background check are also required.

Applicants can be interviewed and hired on the spot, so professional attire is encouraged.

For more information, contact the Suffolk Workforce Development Center at 757-514-7730.