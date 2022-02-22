Suffolk Workforce Development Center hosting new hiring event Wednesday for landscaping jobs

With the right tools and techniques, spring gardening will lead to hardy plants, beautiful blooms and gorgeous landscaping that you’ll enjoy throughout the summer and well into fall.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Workforce Development Center is hosting another hiring event on Wednesday for residents seeking a job in landscaping.



The hiring event is for Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 157 North Main Street, 2nd Floor.



The event is for Nansemond Lawn and Garden, Inc. which is holding on-the-spot interviews. Starting pay is $15 to $18 per hour with several benefits including paid time off, insurance benefits, 401K, and more.

Attendees will need to have a valid driver’s license and a clean driving record.

Responsibilities include operating a variety of landscaping equipment, automatic and stick shift vehicles, maintaining a clean and safe work environment, helping with snow removal during the winter months, and maintaining assigned equipment and notifying of needed repairs.

