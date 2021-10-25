Suffolk Workforce Development Center hosting hiring event at Ross Dress for Less

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Workforce Development Center is hosting another hiring event early November.

The hiring event is set for Thursday, November 4, at the Ross Dress for Less which is located at Hampton Roads Crossing, 1011 University Boulevard, Suite 120.

The event will have two rounds: one from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and another from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There are several positions open including retail, stock, and cashier associates starting between $11 to $13 per hour.

Online applications can be placed by visiting www.jobsrosstores.com using the keyword search, 18328000.

Job seekers can also call 757-514-7730 for additional information.