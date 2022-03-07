Suffolk Workforce Development Center hosting 2 hiring events Wednesday

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Workforce Development Center is hosting two hiring events Wednesday, March 9, at their location at 157 North Main Street, on the second floor.

One event will be for Nansemond Lawn and Garden, Inc. which is holding on-the-spot interviews.



The starting pay at Nansemond Lawn and Garden, Inc. is $15 to $18 per hour with paid time off, insurance benefits, 401 (k), and advancement opportunities.



The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Applicants will need to have a valid driver’s license and a clean driving record. Responsibilities include maintaining a clean and safe work environment to include the worksite, trailer, and equipment, helping with snow removal during the winter months among others.

The second event is for Sizemore, Inc. which is holding on-the-spot interviews for warehouse and janitorial positions. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Starting pay for Sizemore is $14 per hour with attendance and referral bonuses along with healthcare and retirement benefits.



Applicants are asked to bring two forms of identification with them.