SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Workforce Development Center is hosting a hiring event for Top Guard Security on Nov. 22

The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Suffolk Workforce Development Center, located at 157 North Main Street.

Top Guard Security is looking to hire armed and unarmed security officers across Hampton Roads, with no experience necessary.

The immediate part-time and full-time openings offer multiple benefits including paid training and professional development opportunities.

To learn more you can visit their website or apply in person at the Suffolk job fair.