SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A woman in Suffolk started her New Year $100,000 richer thanks to Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

Stacy Byrd decided to try her luck by purchasing a ticket for the annual raffle at the Food Lion at 1524 Holland Road in Suffolk. This was Byrd’s first time purchasing a ticket for the raffle.

On New Year’s Day, Byrd discovered that she was the lucky owner of a $100,000 ticket.

“I started shaking,” Byrd told Virginia Lottery officials. “I told my friend, and she said ‘You’re lying! You’re lying!'”

Stacy Byrd (Courtesy: Virginia Lottery)

Byrd has said that she plans on using the money to pay bills and to possibly purchase a new car.

Byrd was one of four lucky winners in the Hampton Roads area, the others being purchased in Virginia Beach, Poquoson and Yorktown.