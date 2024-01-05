SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A woman in Suffolk started her New Year $100,000 richer thanks to Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.
Stacy Byrd decided to try her luck by purchasing a ticket for the annual raffle at the Food Lion at 1524 Holland Road in Suffolk. This was Byrd’s first time purchasing a ticket for the raffle.
On New Year’s Day, Byrd discovered that she was the lucky owner of a $100,000 ticket.
“I started shaking,” Byrd told Virginia Lottery officials. “I told my friend, and she said ‘You’re lying! You’re lying!'”
Byrd has said that she plans on using the money to pay bills and to possibly purchase a new car.
Byrd was one of four lucky winners in the Hampton Roads area, the others being purchased in Virginia Beach, Poquoson and Yorktown.
