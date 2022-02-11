Suffolk woman wants to pay it forward in the name of her late brother

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk woman wants to pay it forward. She recently lost her brother. He left her with two wheelchairs, a walker, and other medical supplies, and now she wants to help someone in need.

This story is about tough times, but still wanting to help others in the name of the loved one lost.

The only photograph of Starlina Smith and her brother, Jeremy Davis, together is a picture 10 On Your Side took of her holding his picture this week.

They grew up poor in Portsmouth’s Charlestowne Condominiums.

“My mother did the best she could… My hair always looking kinky. We didn’t wear the most popular clothes,” she said.

Davis loved to ride motorcycles until one day he wrecked. While he was in the hospital, he was diagnosed with neurofibromin.

“It is growing and growing and growing. You lose movement in your hands and tumors are eventually 50% of his body,” Smith said.

The tumors were everywhere and eventually forced him into a wheelchair.

There’s a picture of Smith’s daughter, who is also named Starlina, with Davis in the background at the National Institute of Health.

“They would go there for trial drugs, but he went through the trial drugs, and they didn’t work for him,” she said.

Smith said her daughter was 8 years old, and she said to him “When I grow up, I want to find a cure for your disease.”

Then in September, more bad news.

“In September 2021, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and he said it was terminal,” Smith said.

Then by December, the end was near. He called his sister.

“’I don’t want you to see me like this… I can’t see anyone,’” she recalled him saying.

He was bedridden, he was looking sickly, and then Jan. 4 was the last call between brother and sister.

“It was a brief conversation. The last thing I told him was I love him,” Smith said.

Davis died the next day on Jan. 5.

Smith went to his apartment and found a lot of useful medical equipment. There in the middle of the room were two wheelchairs (electric and manual), a walker, and a bedside commode.

“He had to go through a lot to get his wheelchair, he had to do a lot of struggling. Maybe we can help someone who doesn’t have to struggle as much,” Smith said.

Smith called 10 On Your Side with her idea.

“I called 10 On Your Side because I saw you help someone needing a wheelchair. I saw how they helped someone else out, and maybe I could do the same thing. Maybe my brother and I can do something to help someone else out,” Smith said.

If you are in need of a wheelchair, a walker, or a bedside commode, email your information to reportit@wavy.com.

Our thanks to Judy Boone Realty for keeping the items on the property until they’re distributed.