PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Style, beauty, and talent are the attributes of Diane Boyd who WAVY’s Regina Mobley met in 2016.

Boyd, who has a Gladys Knight-style voice, was a featured singer in a television story that examined the state of the music industry in the 757. What the media didn’t know was that Diane was addicted to opioids.

Regina Mobley and Diane Boyd, Feb. 2016

“It just went from one pill twice a day which is the prescribed amount to two twice a day, then to three twice, then four, and five to six. Because my tolerance built up for it, I got to the point where I was literally taking 30-40 pills a day,” said Boyd, who is now 36 years old and uses her vocal talent in church.

The addiction started after her mother was diagnosed with a fatal lung disease. Boyd cared for her day and night.

Regina Mobley: So you are taking care of your mom while overdosing on drugs?

Diane Boyd: Yes absolutely yes.

Regina Mobley: And you also turned to street merchants?

Diane Boyd: Yes, I did.

While abusing Tramadol, Percocet, Hydrocodone, Morphine, and more, Boyd was also caring for a son.

“There would be times where I would doze off behind the wheel with my son and it was just the grace of God that it did not kill us both,” said Boyd.

In 2017, after a tense exchange with a drug dealer, Boyd says she ended her opioid addiction on the spot.

“Once I fully surrendered and told God that I’m inviting you in because this is bigger than me. From that day forward I never looked back; I have never looked back,” said Boyd.

Boyd’s book, “From Pills to Purpose” is her testimony. Her book was published last year and is available on Amazon.

“It’s no longer ok to just sit and say ok I have a book. God brought me through that I have to get out; I have to be the face for people to understand that your addiction does not define you and you can get past that,” said Boyd.

For public appearances, Boyd can be reached via email at Dianelboyd@gmail.com.