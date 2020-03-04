SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 27-year-old Suffolk woman accused of child abuse has been convicted on multiple charges.
Jessica Renee Carpenter was found guilty Wednesday on three counts of child abuse/neglect, two counts of abduction, child cruelty and two counts of conspiracy to abduct, according to online court records.
A charge of malicious wounding was dropped.
Her sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 5 in Suffolk Circuit Court.
Investigation into Carpenter began in September 2019 when school personnel noticed a 7-year-old girl had physical injuries.
The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Latest Posts:
- Suffolk woman convicted of child abuse, abduction
- Gov. Northam signs law banning racial discrimination against hair
- Newport News Shipbuilding faces $162K in fines over worker death
- Companies trim outlooks, travel and staff as virus spreads
- Arnold Sports Festival cancels convention due to coronavirus, will allow athletes to compete