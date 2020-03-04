Suffolk woman convicted of child abuse, abduction

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 27-year-old Suffolk woman accused of child abuse has been convicted on multiple charges.

Jessica Renee Carpenter was found guilty Wednesday on three counts of child abuse/neglect, two counts of abduction, child cruelty and two counts of conspiracy to abduct, according to online court records.

A charge of malicious wounding was dropped.

Her sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 5 in Suffolk Circuit Court.

Investigation into Carpenter began in September 2019 when school personnel noticed a 7-year-old girl had physical injuries.

The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment.

