Suffolk woman convicted of child abuse, abduction sentenced to at least 7 years

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk woman found guilty of child abuse back in 2020 has been sentenced to at least 7 years.

Jessica Renee Carpenter was sentenced to 55 years with 47 years with 7 months suspended. She will serve 7 years and 5 months. She will also be on supervised probation for a period of 15 years after her release.

A then-27-year-old Carpenter was found guilty in March of 2020 on three counts of child abuse/neglect, two counts of abduction, child cruelty and two counts of conspiracy to abduct, according to online court records.

A charge of malicious wounding was dropped.

An investigation into Carpenter began in September 2019 when school personnel noticed a 7-year-old girl had physical injuries.

The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment.