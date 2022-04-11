SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a Suffolk 18-year-old bit an officer and attempted to bite another as they were trying to detain her over the weekend.

According to police, officers were sent to a home in the 200 block of Culloden Street on Sunday regarding a person who had a knife and was threatening others inside the home.

When they got to the scene, the officers attempted to detain the suspect later identified as 18-year-old Tikeria Imonie Wilson.

Police say Wilson resisted and bit one of the officers while also attempting to bite another officer.

Wilson was subsequently detained. She is facing multiple charges including malicious injury on a police officer, assault and battery on a police officer, 3 counts of resisting arrest, obstruction of justice by threats or force, identity theft to avoid arrest, disorderly conduct, curse and abuse, and interfering with a police officer.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tikeria Imonie Wilson (Courtesy – Suffolk Police)