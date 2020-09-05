SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman in Suffolk has been charged with arson after police found an unoccupied vehicle on fire in a ditch.
Police say the vehicle fire occurred just after 9 a.m. in a ditch in the 2700 block of Copeland Avenue on August 10.
Investigators say the vehicle suffered fire damage to the interior.
After further investigation, police arrested 47-year-old Terri Anne Hill in connection to the incident.
Latest Posts
- VBCPS apologizes for error in July email
- Suffolk woman arrested, charged with setting car on fire
- NC COVID-19 Sept. 5 update: More than 50 COVID-19 deaths reported with 1,561 new cases
- Second stimulus checks: Trump proposes using leftover money to fund direct payments
- Mid-Atlantic Christian Univerity confirms building collapse Saturday morning, all students accounted for