Suffolk woman arrested, charged with setting car on fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman in Suffolk has been charged with arson after police found an unoccupied vehicle on fire in a ditch.

Police say the vehicle fire occurred just after 9 a.m. in a ditch in the 2700 block of Copeland Avenue on August 10.

Investigators say the vehicle suffered fire damage to the interior.

After further investigation, police arrested 47-year-old Terri Anne Hill in connection to the incident.

Latest Posts