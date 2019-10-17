Suffolk woman arrested after child falls from second story window

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A woman in Suffolk was arrested after a child fell from the second floor window of a home Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency officials were called at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday about a child who was injured after falling from a second floor window in the 200 block of Grace Street.

Reports say the child was taken to CHKD in Norfolk with serious injuries.

After further investigation, police arrested 24-year-old Suffolk resident Yvonne Wakita Williams on charges including abuse and neglect of children endangering health, and cruelty and injuries to children.

Williams is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

The incident is still under investigation.

Police are not released the woman’s connection to the child.

