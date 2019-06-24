Suffolk woman accused of child abuse, public intoxication after 2-year-old found on roadway

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A woman in Suffolk is facing multiple charges after her 2-year-old child was found unaccompanied in the roadway.

Nichole Lee Cotie, 38, was arrested on charges of abuse and neglect of children reckless disregard, cruelty and injuries to children, contributing to delinquency of a minor, and public intoxication, according to police reports.

This was after officers were called on Pine Street at approximately 10:20 p.m. on June 22 regarding an incident with Cotie.

A concerned citizen flagged down officers after seeing Cotie intoxicated and her 2-year-old child found unaccompanied in the roadway, police say.

Child Protective Services was notified while the incident remains under investigation.

Cotie is currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

