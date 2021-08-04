Suffolk Police welcome new officers at badge pinning

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Police Department has new hires.

The police department held a badge pinning Wednesday at the City Council Chamber inside the City Hall.

Suffolk Police welcomed 10 new officers into the department.

Late July, the police department stated that they are also looking to hire a mental health consultant in order to help officers better deal with those who suffer from mental illness.

The city is looking for the preferred applicant to have three to five years of experience and be a licensed medical provider.