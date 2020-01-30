Suffolk Walmart briefly evacuated due to smoke inside

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Walmart in the 1200 block of North Main Street was briefly evacuated Thursday afternoon because of a report of smoke in the store.
Fire crews arrived on scene at 1:24 p.m. and worked to isolate the issue. They determined it was coming from a freezer in the store.
Crews cleared the scene and reopened the business to employees and customers after about 25 minutes.
