Suffolk Walmart briefly evacuated due to smoke inside

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Walmart in the 1200 block of North Main Street was briefly evacuated Thursday afternoon because of a report of smoke in the store.

Fire crews arrived on scene at 1:24 p.m. and worked to isolate the issue. They determined it was coming from a freezer in the store.

Crews cleared the scene and reopened the business to employees and customers after about 25 minutes.

Latest Posts: