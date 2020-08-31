Suffolk vape shop employee stabbed during commercial robbery Sunday evening

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are now investigating after a commercial robbery sent a man to the hospital Sunday night.

Officials say the robbery occurred at The Tobacco and Vape Shop located in the 1000 block of University Boulevard just after 8:34 p.m. Sunday.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect attempted to leave the store with stolen merchandise when an employee confronted him.

The suspect reportedly then stabbed the employee and fled on foot.

The employee was treated by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel before being transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as a black male in his early to mid-twenties, 5’7”, wearing a COVID-style mask, dark hoody, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

