SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A trucking company facility in Suffolk was evacuated Sunday afternoon after authorities received a bomb threat.

According to Suffolk Police, the initial threat was received by Newport News police dispatch around 3:55 p.m. Sunday at California Cartage Co. in Suffolk.

Newport News officials immediately notified Suffolk Emergency Communications.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the unknown caller told authorities that “multiple devices were set to detonate” at 5 p.m.

Emergency response officials were called including the Virginia State Police Area 5 K-9 Division.

The facility was evacuated until it was cleared by the K-9 Division. The occupants were allowed to return to the building at 6:15 p.m.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.