Suffolk treasurer partners with state agency to host a virtual unclaimed property event

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A city leader in Suffolk is looking to help residents, virtually, to discover if they are owed any money, and how much.

Suffolk City Treasurer Ronald H. Williams is partnering with the Virginia Department of the Treasury’s Division of Unclaimed Property to host the event.

Participating in the search for unclaimed property is at no cost, risk, or obligation for residents. Deputy Treasurer Andrew Owen says these unclaimed properties can come in the form of unpaid wages, security deposits, insurance policies, utility deposits and refunds, or even old, forgotten about bank accounts.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17 and Wednesday, Nov. 18, Suffolk citizens can call the Division of Unclaimed Property between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for help.

The number is at 1-833-302-0704.

Williams says this is not the first unclaimed property event he’s hosted.

“I have had them out at the Peanut Fest many times over the years, and the events have been wildly successful. Last spring, I hosted them at City Hall and the North Suffolk Library for citizens to search for unclaimed property”, Williams added.

Virginians can search for free at any time by clicking here.

