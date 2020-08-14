Suffolk Tourism releases second Suffolk-themed activity book

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Tourism released the second volume of the city’s free Suffolk-themed activity book for children of all ages on Friday.

Children can color, connect the dots, explore word searches, and crossword puzzles all while learning about Suffolk’s attractions, eateries, and shops.

Each page offers fun learning exercises, designed to create a virtual Suffolk visitor experience during the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

Download a PDF copy here or pick up a printed copy inside the “Free Little Libraries” at the Suffolk Visitor Center and Seaboard Station Railroad Museum.

