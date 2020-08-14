SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Tourism released the second volume of the city’s free Suffolk-themed activity book for children of all ages on Friday.
Children can color, connect the dots, explore word searches, and crossword puzzles all while learning about Suffolk’s attractions, eateries, and shops.
Each page offers fun learning exercises, designed to create a virtual Suffolk visitor experience during the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.
Download a PDF copy here or pick up a printed copy inside the “Free Little Libraries” at the Suffolk Visitor Center and Seaboard Station Railroad Museum.
Latest News
- Williamsburg City Council approves demolition, rebuilding of fire station
- T-Mobile facility relocating to Henrico, expected to create 500 new jobs
- Suffolk Tourism releases second Suffolk-themed activity book
- Operation School Supplies: Help every child be ready to learn this fall
- Crews respond to occupied house fire in Nags Head