Suffolk Tourism releases downloadable map, walking tour guide of Cedar Hill Cemetary

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Tourism released a free, 16-page interactive brochure that highlights the history of Downtown’s Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The brochure includes a map and walkable tour. Since the early 1800s, the historic cemetery has stretched 32 acres and includes graves of politicians, soldiers, and historical figures.
The cemetery is also a known official Virginia Civil War Trail site.
The PDF can be downloaded below or by clicking here.
For more information on Suffolk Tourism, click here.
