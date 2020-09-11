Suffolk Tourism releases downloadable map, walking tour guide of Cedar Hill Cemetary

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cedar Hill Cemetery (Courtesy: Suffolk Tourism)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Tourism released a free, 16-page interactive brochure that highlights the history of Downtown’s Cedar Hill Cemetery.

The brochure includes a map and walkable tour. Since the early 1800s, the historic cemetery has stretched 32 acres and includes graves of politicians, soldiers, and historical figures.

The cemetery is also a known official Virginia Civil War Trail site.

The PDF can be downloaded below or by clicking here.

Cedar Hill Cemetery Interactive BrochureDownload

For more information on Suffolk Tourism, click here.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Also on Living Local

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10