Suffolk Tourism hosting “Passport to the Regency Era” cultural events

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Suffolk Tourism announced that they had partnered with several community organizations to host a series of events and activities focusing on the early 19th century (1811-1820) culture.
The events, Passport to the Regency Era, will take place across the city from August through November. Event organizers say that events were planned in the wake of the worldwide success of Netflix’s popular Bridgerton series.
The city has released the following schedule:
- Regency-Era Hat Making Craft Station at the Suffolk Farmers’ Market
- August 28 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Suffolk Farmers’ Market | 524 N. Main Street
- Afternoon tea and fashion show
- Saturday, August 28 | 2 – 4 p.m.
- Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Avenue
- Film Series A Season Of Historic Romance At The Center: Pride & Prejudice
- Thursday, September 16 | 7 p.m.
- Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Avenue
- Film Series A Season Of Historic Romance At The Center: Emma
- Thursday, September 23 | 7 p.m.
- Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Avenue
- Pub Trivia Night: Etiquette, Elegance, And Bridgerton Babes
- Thursday, September 23 | 6:30 p.m.
- Knotts Coffee Company | 1500 Bridgeport Way, Suite 110
- Film Series A Season Of Historic Romance At The Center: Sense & Sensibility
- Thursday, September 30 | 7 p.m.
- Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Avenue
- Living History Family Day: Experience The Regency Era
- Saturday, October 2
- North Suffolk Library | 2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road
- Suffolk Sewing Circle: Regency Era Needlework
- Thursday, October 7 | 7:30 p.m.
- Suffolk Public Library Facebook & YouTube Channels
- Silhouettes: The “Snapshots” Of The Regency Era
- Wednesday, October 13 | 6-8 p.m.
- Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Avenue
- Corsets and Context: Historical Fiction For The 21st Century
- Thursday, October 14 | 7 p.m.
- Suffolk Art Gallery | 118 Bosley Avenue
- Dining During The Regency Era
- Thursday, October 14 | 7-9 p.m.
- Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Avenue
- “May I Have This Dance?” Introduction To Regency Dance
- Fridays, October 15-November 5 | 7-9 p.m.
- Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Ave.
- Make Comics Then: Humor And Illustration In The Regency Era
- Saturday, October 16 | 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Ave.
- Crafts Perfect For Galentine’s Day
- Saturday, October 16 | 2-4 p.m.
- Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Ave.
- Haunting at Chuckatuck: Curse Of Frankenstein
- Saturday, October 16 | 4-8 p.m.
- Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Ave.
- Regency Portraiture: Painting The Parts
- Wednesday, October 20 | 7-9 p.m.
- Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Ave.
- Edmond Blair Leighton: “The First Gentleman Of England” And Regency Art
- Thursday, October 21 | 7-9 p.m.
- Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Ave.
- Delicious Mess Tea Party
- Friday, October 22 | 7:30 p.m.
- Suffolk Public Library Facebook & YouTube Channels
- Quilting Or Creating A Counterpane In The Regency Era
- Saturday, October 23 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Ave.
- “Strike A Pose – An Introduction To Regency Fashion”
- Thursday, October 28 | 7-9 p.m.
- Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Ave.
- Inked Bag Workshop
- Tuesday, November 9 | 6-8 p.m.
- Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Ave.
- Regency Ball
- Wednesday, November 10 | 7-9 p.m.
- Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Avenue
- Book Club: Belle: The Slave Daughter and The Lord Chief Justice
- Saturday, November 13 | 2-4 p.m.
- True Growf | 201 E. Washington Street
- Get Creative: Regency Inspired Watercolor Painting
- Monday, November 15 | 6-7:30 p.m.
- North Suffolk Library | 2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road
For more information, visit Suffolk Tourism’s website or like them on Facebook.