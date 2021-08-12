Suffolk Tourism hosting “Passport to the Regency Era” cultural events

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Suffolk Tourism announced that they had partnered with several community organizations to host a series of events and activities focusing on the early 19th century (1811-1820) culture.

The events, Passport to the Regency Era, will take place across the city from August through November. Event organizers say that events were planned in the wake of the worldwide success of Netflix’s popular Bridgerton series.

The city has released the following schedule:

Regency-Era Hat Making Craft Station at the Suffolk Farmers’ Market August 28 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Suffolk Farmers’ Market | 524 N. Main Street

Afternoon tea and fashion show Saturday, August 28 | 2 – 4 p.m. Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Avenue

Film Series A Season Of Historic Romance At The Center: Pride & Prejudice Thursday, September 16 | 7 p.m. Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Avenue

Film Series A Season Of Historic Romance At The Center: Emma Thursday, September 23 | 7 p.m. Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Avenue

Pub Trivia Night: Etiquette, Elegance, And Bridgerton Babes Thursday, September 23 | 6:30 p.m. Knotts Coffee Company | 1500 Bridgeport Way, Suite 110

Film Series A Season Of Historic Romance At The Center: Sense & Sensibility Thursday, September 30 | 7 p.m. Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Avenue

Living History Family Day: Experience The Regency Era Saturday, October 2 North Suffolk Library | 2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road

Suffolk Sewing Circle: Regency Era Needlework Thursday, October 7 | 7:30 p.m. Suffolk Public Library Facebook & YouTube Channels

Silhouettes: The “Snapshots” Of The Regency Era Wednesday, October 13 | 6-8 p.m. Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Avenue

Corsets and Context: Historical Fiction For The 21 st Century Thursday, October 14 | 7 p.m. Suffolk Art Gallery | 118 Bosley Avenue

Century Dining During The Regency Era Thursday, October 14 | 7-9 p.m. Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Avenue

“May I Have This Dance?” Introduction To Regency Dance Fridays, October 15-November 5 | 7-9 p.m. Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Ave.

Make Comics Then: Humor And Illustration In The Regency Era Saturday, October 16 | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Ave.

Crafts Perfect For Galentine’s Day Saturday, October 16 | 2-4 p.m. Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Ave.

Haunting at Chuckatuck: Curse Of Frankenstein Saturday, October 16 | 4-8 p.m. Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Ave.

Regency Portraiture: Painting The Parts Wednesday, October 20 | 7-9 p.m. Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Ave.

Edmond Blair Leighton: “The First Gentleman Of England” And Regency Art Thursday, October 21 | 7-9 p.m. Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Ave.

Delicious Mess Tea Party Friday, October 22 | 7:30 p.m. Suffolk Public Library Facebook & YouTube Channels

Quilting Or Creating A Counterpane In The Regency Era Saturday, October 23 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Ave.

“Strike A Pose – An Introduction To Regency Fashion” Thursday, October 28 | 7-9 p.m. Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Ave.

Inked Bag Workshop Tuesday, November 9 | 6-8 p.m. Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Ave.

Regency Ball Wednesday, November 10 | 7-9 p.m. Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts | 110 W. Finney Avenue

Book Club: Belle: The Slave Daughter and The Lord Chief Justice Saturday, November 13 | 2-4 p.m. True Growf | 201 E. Washington Street

Get Creative: Regency Inspired Watercolor Painting Monday, November 15 | 6-7:30 p.m. North Suffolk Library | 2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road



For more information, visit Suffolk Tourism’s website or like them on Facebook.