Suffolk to swear in Duman as new mayor on Monday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Suffolk will swear in a new mayor for the first time in 14 years on Monday.

Former councilman Michael Duman will takeover the city’s top spot after defeating Linda Johnson in November’s election.

Johnson served as mayor for 14 years and was not only the city’s first female mayor, but first mayor elected in a citywide election.

Johnson also served on council for 20 years.

Although leadership is changing, residents should be familiar with Duman.

He represented the Chuckatuck Borough for three terms and is also the president of Mike Duman Auto Superstore, according to his campaign’s website.

Along with Duman, three other council members will take the oath of office on Monday: LeOtis Williams, Lue Ward, Jr. and Roger Fawcett.

Following the oath taking, there will be a reorganizational meeting to hold a election for vice mayor.

Johnson’s absence on council also signifies the absence of women on the council, but Duman’s former seat needs to be filled. The term for the seat doesn’t end until 2022.

State law requires the seat to be temporarily filled by a majority of council members until a special election can be held.

The city is currently taking applications for the seat.

The oath taking ceremony starts at 1 p.m. and will be live streamed due to COVID restrictions.