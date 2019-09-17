Suffolk to showcase community art at inaugural SPARC Fest

Suffolk is known for peanuts, the Great Dismal Swamp, and now art.

This weekend, the city is showcasing their new community projects at the first ever SPARC Fest.

SPARC, Suffolk’s Premiere, Arts, Retail, and Cultural Initiative, works with local businesses and creative professionals to revitalize downtown Suffolk, starting with more public art.

SPARC fest will include the unveiling of the S. Main Street Train Station Public Art Project, in addition to live music, dance demos and workshops, and artisan vendors.

The festival is this Saturday along Main Street in downtown Suffolk from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.