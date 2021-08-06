Suffolk to resume utility service cut-offs

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Suffolk officials announced that water and wastewater service turn-offs for non-payment of delinquent bills will return at the start of September.
After suspending the turns off in March 2020 because of the pandemic, programs have worked to assistant residences with financial hardships. With turn-offs returning, residents are encouraged to call 757-514-7450 to find out if they are able to qualify for further financial assistance
The program, through the HRUBS Utility Bill Pandemic Relief Program, provides financial assistance for qualifying Suffolk residents who are experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic.
To qualify, residents must provide a simple phone or on-line self-certification that they have experienced COVID-related issues that have caused economic hardships such as:
- job layoffs;
- job loss due to employment closings;
- reduction in work hours;
- staying home to care for children due to day care and school closings;
- or lost child or spousal support.
City officials urge eligible residents with delinquent water and wastewater utility bills from March 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021to apply for the program. The program will continue to provide assistance through October 31 or until the funds run out, whichever comes first.
Those who have already twice received assistance from this program are not eligible for further assistance.
To apply call 757-514-7450 or download an online application.
The turn-offs will resume on September 1, 2021.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.