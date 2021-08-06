Suffolk to resume utility service cut-offs

Two invoice vouchers requesting payment of bills for office space, for two cents, and 14 cents, sit on Illinois state Rep. John Fritchey’s desk Wednesday, March 31, 2010, in Chicago. Fritchey was surprised to find the state planned to pay Peoples Gas 2 cents for an overdue utility bill at his office. Turns out agencies statewide are issuing vouchers for late-payment interest of just pennies apiece because of a change in the law last year Illinois pays 1 percent interest on all late bills. The minimum amount of interest paid used to be $50, but lawmakers removed all limits last year. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Suffolk officials announced that water and wastewater service turn-offs for non-payment of delinquent bills will return at the start of September.

After suspending the turns off in March 2020 because of the pandemic, programs have worked to assistant residences with financial hardships. With turn-offs returning, residents are encouraged to call 757-514-7450 to find out if they are able to qualify for further financial assistance

The program, through the HRUBS Utility Bill Pandemic Relief Program, provides financial assistance for qualifying Suffolk residents who are experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic.

To qualify, residents must provide a simple phone or on-line self-certification that they have experienced COVID-related issues that have caused economic hardships such as:

job layoffs;

job loss due to employment closings;

reduction in work hours;

staying home to care for children due to day care and school closings;

or lost child or spousal support.

City officials urge eligible residents with delinquent water and wastewater utility bills from March 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021to apply for the program. The program will continue to provide assistance through October 31 or until the funds run out, whichever comes first.

Those who have already twice received assistance from this program are not eligible for further assistance.

To apply call 757-514-7450 or download an online application.

The turn-offs will resume on September 1, 2021.