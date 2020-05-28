Suffolk to provide two free COVID-19 drive-thru testing events in June

In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk city officials announced on Thursday a partnership with Western Tidewater Health District that will allow for two free drive-thru COVID-19 testing events to occur in June.

The two events are scheduled for Friday, June 5, and Wednesday, June 10, and are on a first-come, first-served basis. The sites will be available for anyone, including children, and residents are encouraged to drive up to the testing site or walk-up directly.

Social distancing will be required in the walk-up portion of the facility.

June 5: Testing will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until tests run out) at the Health & Human Services Building located in Downtown Suffolk at 135 Hall Avenue.

June 10: Testing will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until tests run out) at Bennett’s Creek Park, located at 3000 Bennetts Creek Park Road in North Suffolk.

The tests are a nasopharyngeal swab that tests for the current presence of the virus. With this method, asymptomatic carriers may test positive if they have the virus.

Test results for those who tested positive will be provided via phone within three to four business days of the event. Those testing negative will be sent results via U.S. Mail to the address provided.

This is not an antibody test so it will only produced results based on if the person currently has the virus, not if they have previously been exposed to it.

For more information call 757-514-4700.

