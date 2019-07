SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As part of the Summer Food Service Program, children in need will be provided with free meals this season.

City officials say these meals will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.

Below are the following sites and times from June 24 – August 16, 2019:

Breakfast: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m & Lunch: 12:30 p.m – 1:30p.m. (Closed on Wednesdays)

Lunch Only 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

For more information, please call Suffolk Parks & Recreation.

