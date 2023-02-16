SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Keep Suffolk Beautiful is taking charge in getting Suffolk residents to participate in this year’s Great American Cleanup.

The Great American Cleanup draws about 1,000 Hampton Roads volunteers each year to make for a cleaner and greener community. This year’s event will take place from March 24 to 25 and all Hampton Roads localities will be part of the initiative.

Officials say that volunteers will be supplied with trash bags, litter grabbers, gloves, safety vests, and other necessary cleaning tools. Individuals are allowed to use their Suffolk Public Library card to check out litter-collecting kits from select Suffolk Public Library locations.

“People can choose to clean up their street, park, or another location,” said Daniel McDonald, Litter Control Coordinator with Suffolk Litter Control. “We can assist with supplying equipment and coordinating the removal of trash bags and any debris after a cleanup. It is our desire to make participating as easy as possible.”

During the event, military commands, local businesses, and non-profits will join forces with local governments and private citizens to remove litter, improve public parks, and tend to community gardens.

(Courtesy: Keep Suffolk Beautiful)

In Suffolk, 2022’s Great American Cleanup brought out 253 volunteers, who donated an accumulated 630 hours of their time to collect 5,325 pounds of litter and debris in a collective effort to keep Suffolk beautiful.

Individuals who cannot participate in the event are encouraged to pick up litter collection kits at Suffolk Little Control or Suffolk Public Library locations which are available year-round.

And remember, it is always important to not litter and to respect the space around you.

To register your cleanup and reserve supplies please call (757) 514-7604 or contact ksb@suffolkva.us