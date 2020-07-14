Suffolk to offer free, community COVID-19 testing events

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk health officials have partnered with several faith-based organizations throughout the city to offer residents free walk-up and drive-thru testing opportunities, on a first-come, first-served basis.
The tests events are:
- Monday, July 20, 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Whaleyville Recreation Center, 132 Robertson Street
- Monday, July 20, 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Oakland Christian United Church of Christ, 5641 Godwin Boulevard
- Tuesday, July 21, 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Suffolk Health Department, 135 Hall Avenue
- Wednesday, July 22, 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., First Baptist Church – Mahan Street, 112 Mahan Street
- Wednesday, July 22, 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Balm Church, 523 E. Washington Street
Residents who wish to be tested are encouraged to either drive-up to the testing sites, or walk-up directly.
All testing offered at these locations is FREE.
Social distancing in the walk-up portion of the facility will be required. Free hand sanitizers and face masks will also be provided to attendees, courtesy of the Governor’s Equity Task Force.
The tests are a nasopharyngeal swab that tests for the current presence of the virus. Asymptomatic carriers may test positive if they have the virus.
This is not an antibody test, and unless you currently have the virus, cannot tell if you have previously been exposed to it.
Test results will be provided within 3 to 4 business days. Those testing positive will be contacted by phone. Those testing negative will be sent results via U.S. Mail to the address provided.
