Suffolk to offer free, community COVID-19 testing events

Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Seattle. The appointment-only drive-through clinic began a day earlier. Health authorities in Washington reported more COVID19 deaths in the state that has been hardest hit by the outbreak. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk health officials have partnered with several faith-based organizations throughout the city to offer residents free walk-up and drive-thru testing opportunities, on a first-come, first-served basis.

The tests events are:

Monday, July 20, 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Whaleyville Recreation Center, 132 Robertson Street

Monday, July 20, 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Oakland Christian United Church of Christ, 5641 Godwin Boulevard

Tuesday, July 21, 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Suffolk Health Department, 135 Hall Avenue

Wednesday, July 22, 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., First Baptist Church – Mahan Street, 112 Mahan Street

Wednesday, July 22, 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Balm Church, 523 E. Washington Street

Residents who wish to be tested are encouraged to either drive-up to the testing sites, or walk-up directly.



All testing offered at these locations is FREE.



Social distancing in the walk-up portion of the facility will be required. Free hand sanitizers and face masks will also be provided to attendees, courtesy of the Governor’s Equity Task Force.

The tests are a nasopharyngeal swab that tests for the current presence of the virus. Asymptomatic carriers may test positive if they have the virus.



This is not an antibody test, and unless you currently have the virus, cannot tell if you have previously been exposed to it.



Test results will be provided within 3 to 4 business days. Those testing positive will be contacted by phone. Those testing negative will be sent results via U.S. Mail to the address provided.

Latest Posts