SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office was awarded a grant to initiate an Operation Ceasefire Prosecution program for the City of Suffolk.

The program will address the increase of violent crime in Suffolk since 2019 and will be a collaborative, focus-deterrence program including prosecutors, various law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations.

“While most of the violent crime has been concentrated in particularized areas in the City, no Suffolk citizen deserves to live in fear for their safety and well-being. Our program is modeled on other successful initiatives from major cities across the country,” said Suffolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Narendra R. Pleas.

The Operation Ceasefire Program uses an intelligence-based methodology. A directed cease-and-desist message to refrain from the illegal activity will be delivered to those identified as engaged in activities that lead to violent crimes.