Suffolk to host weekly in-person job fairs

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – There are dozens of businesses currently hiring in Suffolk and the city wants to make sure job seekers are aware of these opportunities.

Starting next week, the Suffolk Economic Development Department plans to host a weekly, in-person job fair, titled “Workforce Opportunity Wednesday” — or WOW!

The event is free and open to the public.

Location: Hilton Garden Inn – Suffolk Riverfront – 100 E. Constance Road

Date: Every Wednesday, beginning August 5

Time: 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Organizers say CDC safety guidelines will be practiced at the ongoing event, by businesses and job candidates. There will be no more than five businesses represented at each WOW event, and they will be socially distanced from each other. Job candidates will also be separated.

Hand sanitizer and masks will be distributed at a dedicated entrance.

The weekly fairs are expected to run through at least September.

The Economic Development staff has been maintaining a list of Suffolk–based businesses who are actively seeking new talent. The list can be found at this link.

Additional Suffolk Resources:

YesSuffolk – Business Workforce Hiring List

Federal, State and Local Loans, Resources, and Guidance

Latest Posts