Suffolk to host weekly in-person job fairs

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – There are dozens of businesses currently hiring in Suffolk and the city wants to make sure job seekers are aware of these opportunities.

Starting next week, the Suffolk Economic Development Department plans to host a weekly, in-person job fair, titled “Workforce Opportunity Wednesday” — or WOW!

The event is free and open to the public.

Location: Hilton Garden Inn – Suffolk Riverfront – 100 E. Constance Road
Date: Every Wednesday, beginning August 5
Time: 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Organizers say CDC safety guidelines will be practiced at the ongoing event, by businesses and job candidates. There will be no more than five businesses represented at each WOW event, and they will be socially distanced from each other. Job candidates will also be separated.

Hand sanitizer and masks will be distributed at a dedicated entrance.

The weekly fairs are expected to run through at least September.

The Economic Development staff has been maintaining a list of Suffolk–based businesses who are actively seeking new talent. The list can be found at this link.

Additional Suffolk Resources:

YesSuffolk – Business Workforce Hiring List

Federal, State and Local Loans, Resources, and Guidance

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10