SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Keep Suffolk Beautiful is set to host a recycling and tire amnesty day for residents on Mar. 25.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Public Works Operations facility, located at 800 Carolina Rd.

Suffolk residents will have the chance to properly recycle or dispose of items in their homes. The Suffolk Sheriff’s Office and Suffolk Commonwealth’s Attornery’s Office will also be at the event to manage free document shredding.

The following are other items that will be accepted for disposal or recycling:

Electronics (No tube TVs or TVs larger than 42 inches)

Gently used clothing

Wares

Batteries

Plastic, bottles and jugs #1 & #2

Cardboard, paper and magazines

Plastic bags

Large appliances

Glass containers

The SPSA Waste Solutions will be on-site to collect the following household hazardous waste:

Oil

Gasoline

Cleaners

Propane tanks

Paint

Pesticides

CFL lightbulbs and more

People can also bring unwanted rimless tires to be discarded. Tires that are 22 inches or less will be accepted and the organizers have the right to stop accepting tires depending on the quantity collected.