SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Suffolk Parks & Recreation Department is having a public hearing for the proposed trail alignments for Suffolk Seaboard Coastline Trail.

The hearing is on Tuesday, April 4 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the East Suffolk Recreation Center, 138 South 6th Street.

Those wanting to attend the meeting will be able to join anytime during the two-hour period to share their input on the proposed trail alignments without the need for a formal presentation.

Project concept plans, design plans, display boards, information regarding the tentative project schedule, environmental documentation, and informational brochures will be available for public review.

City staff and personnel will be available to answer questions and offer insight during the hearing.

The Seaboard Coastline Trail is a multi-modal trail planned along the abandoned Seaboard Coastline rail corridor.

The original mastered-planned trail extends from downtown Suffolk in a northeasterly direction towards the Suffolk/Chesapeake City line.

The trail will be part of the planned multi-city 41-mile-long South Hampton Roads Trail that will link the Cities of Suffolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

If you are unable to attend the public hearing, comments may be submitted by mail or email to the Department of Parks and Recreation. Mailing address: Christy Fisher, 134 South 6th Street, Suffolk, VA 23434. Email: cfisher@suffolkva.us.