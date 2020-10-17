Suffolk to hold public meetings to discuss Kings Highway Bridge options

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Public Works will be holding two meeting opportunities for the community to offer feedback on a new Kings Highway Bridge.

The city says that while the project is not currently funded, public input is needed on the location in the event a bridge is constructed in the future.

The public outdoor meetings are scheduled for:

Meeting 1: Driver

Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sleepy Hole Park

4616 Sleepy Hole Road in Suffolk

Meeting 2: Chuckatuck Location

Thursday, Oct. 29, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Entrance to Lone Star Lakes Park

401 Kings Highway in Suffolk

Face coverings and social distancing measures will be practiced at the outdoor public meetings.

For those unable to attend the scheduled meetings, feedback can be provided at the online survey that can be found on the project website.

Option 1 Kings Highway Bridge

Option 2 Kings Highway Bridge

Both options Kings Highway Bridge

Below, two PDF files can be viewed and downloaded that explain the options and a mail in form for submission.

Latest News