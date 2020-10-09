Suffolk council to decide on hazard pay for city employees at next meeting

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk City Council is expected to make a decision on pandemic hazard pay for city employees at its next meeting on Oct. 21.

Suffolk Interim City Manager Al Moor told the council during its October 7 a hazard pay proposal would be presented, and he expects it to be the final briefing on the matter.

If it passes, the plan would be to have all the checks ready by the end of the month, during the second pay period in October. Moor didn’t say how much hazard pay employees would receive.

Several other Hampton Roads cities have already approved hazard pay for employees who’ve worked through the coronavirus pandemic, including Norfolk, Portsmouth, Hampton and Virginia Beach, though there have been differences about just who gets the pay.

