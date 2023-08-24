SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A new fire station in the northern end of Suffolk will break ground Friday morning.

Sen. Mark Warner, along with Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman, Fire Chief Mike Barakey and other local and state officials, are expected to be at the 10 a.m. event for the future 20,000-square-foot Suffolk Fire Station 11 at 6482 Hampton Roads Parkway.

A rendering of a new Suffolk fire station that will break ground Friday. (Courtesy – City of Suffolk)

The station will have 45 firefighters, officers and paramedics to staff an engine company, ladder company, heavy rescue company, ALS ambulance, an EMS supervisor and a Virginia Department of Emergency Management Regional Hazmat Office.

It will also have a multi-purpose room that can host community meetings.

The city of Suffolk got a $3.4 million grant from the Department of Homeland Security in late 2021 to pay for staffing 18 firefighters at the new facility.

The new station was made necessary given the busy North Suffolk area that can slow response times from Fire Station 5 off of Bridge Road.

The money for the new fire station is coming out of the city’s capital projects fund and is expected to be built by A.R. Chesson Construction Co., which has built a number of fire stations and other facilities in the Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina regions. Its base bid for the project was just over $10 million.