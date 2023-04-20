SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Instead of preparing for final exams and standardized tests, a Suffolk teacher is behind bars for allegedly serving as a straw purchaser of weapons that were allegedly turned over to a convicted felon who is ineligible to legally buy weapons.

According to a court official, Jennifer McDonald appeared before a Suffolk General District judge Thursday morning for an arraignment hearing.

McDonald faces serious felony charges for allegedly buying more than a dozen weapons for a convicted felon who is named by police in a criminal complaint. The 40-year-old Forest Glen Middle School teacher was arrested April 6 in a case that allegedly started before schools and most of society went on lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Suffolk General District Court records, beginning in February 2020 through February 2021, McDonald visited several licensed gun dealers and purchased weapons.

The criminal complaint states that “McDonald purchased firearms for a convicted felon. McDonald admitted to purchasing these firearms for the felon and receiving payment from the felon for the firearms that were purchased.”

10 On Your Side has eliminated the convicted felon’s name since police haven’t announced any charges against the person. If charges related to the McDonald case are filed against the felon, the subject’s name will be published.

Court records also state McDonald is a resident of Franklin and has worked for Suffolk Public Schools for the past three years.

McDonald was sent to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail on no bond. Her next court appearance, set for April 26, is a bond hearing. At that time, prosecutors are expected to offer more details on the alleged crimes that began three years ago. The FBI and ATF are assisting in the investigation.